Sheriff's Office Looks To Establish Medical Marijuana Oversight Program

February 28, 2017

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing a state grant that will provide more resources to ensure medical marijuana users and dispensaries are adhering to the law.



The Sheriff’s Office has determined there is a need to establish a medical marijuana operation and oversight program, which would include education, communication and enforcement of the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act. Lieutenant Eric Sanborn says the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act is “broad and ill-conceived”. He further believes the law “…handcuffs law enforcement”.



Lt.Sanborn says the department was recently made aware of a grant from the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs that would financially assist such a program. The 2017 Michigan Medical Marihuana Operation and Oversight Grant splits funds between regions that apply for the grant based on the number of medical marijuana cardholders within that county. Livingston County would receive just over $47,430 because there are roughly 1,800 cardholders among the estimated 184,440 residents.



Using a LawNet concept team, the operation will check up on cardholders, caregivers and dispensaries to confirm their compliance. The funds will provide electronic equipment, community education and communication resources. Lt. Sanborn says this is the first time the Sheriff’s Department is applying for the grant, as they only recently became aware of it.



An itemized list and application was brought before the county’s Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee Monday night. The committee approved acceptance of the grant, along with a budget modification. The resolution will move on to the Finance committee before coming before the Board of Commissioners. (DK)