National Recognition Week Will Once Again Honor 911 Dispatchers

February 28, 2017

911 dispatchers play an important role in keeping the community safe and Livingston County wants to recognize them for all that they do.



The second full week of April has been designated as National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week to recognize the men and women dedicated to the country’s 911 service. The 911 telecommunicators of Livingston County work 24 hours, seven days a week, as a link between citizens and public safety first responders.



In the past, the week of recognition included an awards ceremony for dispatchers and the fire service has cooked breakfast for them to express their gratitude. Details about celebratory events the week of haven’t been released yet, however a resolution was approved Monday, declaring the week of April 9th through the 15th as Telecommunicators’ Week. That resolution will now move from the county's Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee, to Finance and the Board of Commissioners for final approval. (DK)