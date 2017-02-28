BHS Goal: Funding School in Third World Country

The 150 Brighton High students in the National Honor Society will be spearheading a fundraising drive this spring to raise funds in order to build a school in an impoverished section of the world.



Each year, the Brighton chapter of the National Honor Society selects a charity to donate to, and this year the group has chosen “Pencils of Promise” - a non-profit foundation that builds schools and provides teacher support and classroom materials in Third World countries. Katy Bishop, the student representative on the Brighton Board of Education, tells WHMI her group has set a very ambitious fundraising goal this year of $35,000.



The 2,100 students at Brighton High School are known for being generous with their fundraising efforts. Earlier this school year, the students raised over $30,000 for the American Cancer Society during “Pink Week”. Instead of restricting fundraising efforts to just the high school, for Pencils of Promise the students will be raising funds at the other schools in the district in order to meet their lofty goal.



Bishop says Pencils of Promise was picked as the charity because of its commitment to better education for the children of Third World countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and Central America. Since the program began in 2009, the organization has built 400 schools. Bishop says 100% of the fundraising efforts go directly to building schools and providing educational programs and support. (TT)