Brighton Chooses Unlimited Schools of Choice Program for 2017-18

February 28, 2017

The Brighton Area Schools will be accepting an unlimited number of students from other school districts this fall in the Schools of Choice program.



The Board of Education, meeting in regular session Monday night, voted to place no limits on the number of Schools of Choice students it accepts. Schools of Choice is a program stemming from Proposal A in which students may opt to attend a school not in their home district. School districts with the program in place get the full amount of state aid behind each student, which for Brighton amounts to about $7,500 per pupil.



Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that despite the closure of Lindbom Elementary several years ago, and a gradually rising student enrollment, there is plenty of room for any out-of-district student who wish to attend the Brighton Area Schools. Gray says that even if Brighton were to experience a large influx of students for the fall term, it shouldn’t pose a problem. The Brighton Area School District currently has about 6,000 students in grades junior kindergarten through 12th grade. (TT)