Pinckney Boosts Security At Village Offices

February 28, 2017

Pinckney's Village offices are getting security upgrades to help create a sense of security for staff.



Over the last few months a security door has been installed and an accessible restroom added to the lower level of the Village of Pinckney Offices. Monday night the Village Council agreed to continue the process at the main entrance. Village Clerk Amy Salowitz says a new secure door from the front entrance means people will need to be buzzed into the offices, and a window will separate staff from the public. Salowitz says changes came about after she and other staff attended a safety conference at Livingston County EMS learning to prepare for the unexpected.



Salowitz says several staff attended a class at Livingston County about being prepared for the things that you can't really prepare for. She says the world, sadly, is changing and Pinckney is a remote area, and an easy target for some people. She says she also thinks the Village Offices building was designed as a house, and is just an old building with very easy access. Salowitz says walking in the front door there are three women to stop an intruder, and the needed to make the people there safe.



Salowitz says there have been no incidents to warrant concerns, but not only because of its rural location, but also because of the need to secure access to the police department, they decided to make the building more secure. Salowitz says the earlier renovations allow the police department to have a secure area, especially to lock up property from arrests. She says the secure door will also benefit the local groups who use the building for meetings, as the village staff don’t have to be present to keep an eye on the offices. Village President Linda Lavey says in this day and age, it is best to err on the side of caution and make sure the village staff is safe. She says costs are kept low because the work is being performed by a local builder wanting community service hours. (DS)