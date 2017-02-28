Parking Lot Time Limits Being Adjusted In Downtown Howell

February 28, 2017

Additional demand on different parking lots in downtown Howell is leading the city to evaluate different restrictions and time allowances.



The Howell City Council met Monday night and approved an amendment to a traffic control order for what’s referred to as parking lot #3 behind the new Diamond’s Restaurant and Toyology. Parking lot # 1, which is the large lot behind Cleary’s and 1st National Bank, already has a four hour time limit. For consistency, City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI the recommendation was to give parking lot # 3 a four hour limit.



With increased development and redevelopment projects downtown, there’s been an increased demand on parking lots near various restaurants and businesses. The modification to time limits in parking lot #3 followed concerns raised by the owner of Casa de Bella at a recent meeting about a shortage of long term parking for customers. The parking lot at Walnut and Sibley Streets behind the business is an 8 hour parking lot so it’s busy. Customers would then utilize other lots including parking lot #3 across the street but began receiving tickets.



Charles says staff will be proceeding with a more in-depth parking analysis this spring and doing parking counts to try and get a sense of where the demands are. After that, staff will bring back a more formal request to council to make modifications as they see fit. (JM)