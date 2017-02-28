United Way Names New Program Coordinator For Volunteer Livingston

February 28, 2017

A local volunteer program is moving forward with a new coordinator.



The Livingston County United Way says the new year is bringing Volunteer Livingston a fresh new look with an updated logo and a new program coordinator. Brenna Wheeler comes to the United Way from Central Michigan 2-1-1, where she served as manager for a number of years.



Volunteer Livingston is a program that helps Livingston County businesses and residents find for new and ongoing volunteer opportunities. They can also search an online database through the provided link.



Livingston County United Way Executive Director Nancy Rosso says “Brenna has lots of ideas and brings great energy to the Volunteer Livingston program”. Rosso commented her past experience with the 2-1-1 program will be beneficial in making important connections to best help the community.



Volunteer Livingston hosts monthly volunteer coordinator meetings that help support local organizations on how to best work with their volunteers. An annual volunteer appreciation event is typically held in September. Volunteer Livingston is also working on organizing a Volunteer Reception Center in the event of a local major disaster. (JM)