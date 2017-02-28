Fenton Man Heads To Trial On CSC Charges In Genesee County

February 28, 2017

Following his conviction in Oakland County, a Fenton man is heading to trial in Genesee County on charges of child sexual assault.



41-year-old Robert Lee Dennis was bound over last week to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 13. Dennis is reported to have assaulted someone he knew over a three-year period in Fenton.



Dennis was sentenced by an Oakland County judge in December to serve 30-50 years in prison on multiple counts of 1st degree CSC. Oakland County authorities say Dennis was leasing a home in Rochester Hills when he began sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was known to him. It remains unknown if the Genesee and Oakland County victim are the same individual. If convicted on the latest charges, Dennis could face up to life in prison. (JK)