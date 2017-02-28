Pinckney Woman Arraigned On Embezzlement Charges

February 28, 2017

A Livingston County woman has been arraigned on embezzlement charges after authorities say she stole more than $1 million from a Bloomfield Township computer staffing firm.



53-year-old Debbie Broich of Pinckney worked as a bookkeeper at Blue Chip Talent and its related company, Computer Consultants of America. According to Bloomfield Township police, she embezzled the money over a period of six years “for personal living expenses,” including buying new vehicles and paying credit card bills. Broich, who is free after posting a $250,000 bond, was formally arraigned Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court on five felony counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000. A motion to remove her electronic tether was also granted and a pretrial hearing set for April 3rd.



Police say the owner of the company became suspicious after reviewing the company’s checking account and finding multiple checks issued to Broich. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. (JK)