No Charges To Be Filed Against Man Who Pushed Protestors

March 1, 2017

A man who “forcefully” pushed some protestors outside of a local congressman’s office will not face criminal charges.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt confirmed Tuesday that no charges will be filed against a man who reportedly pushed some people involved in the February 13th protest. Constituents had gathered in front of Congressman Mike Bishop’s Brighton office on Grand River to voice opposition to his support for repeal of the Affordable Care Act. While the group was peacefully protesting, an older, retired male walked down stairs and forcefully pushed some protesters out of the way, apparently unhappy they were on the sidewalk.



No injuries resulted from the incident, but 12 counts of assault and battery were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for review. Vailliencourt says his office had an opportunity to review a video of the incident, but after watching it “…concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed.” Acting Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford previously told WHMI there have been no problems with the protestors, who have contacted the department prior to their demonstrations. (DK/JK)