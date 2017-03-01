Cyber Training Institute Holding Identity Theft Workshop

March 1, 2017

A free event aimed at helping residents protect or reclaim their identity is scheduled for later this month.



The Pinckney Cyber Training Institute is holding a Personal Identity Theft Workshop, titled Empower U on Tuesday, March 21st from 7pm to 8pm. Institute Director Jim Darga told WHMI that people attending the workshop will have an opportunity to not only learn about personal identity theft, but also develop their own plans to monitor their personal identity, guard against losing it, and learn how to recover it if it is stolen. Darga said the event is for the general population and is aimed at the many people who are concerned about personal identity theft or are one the many people it has already happened to. The workshop is the second of what is being planned for monthly community outreach events by the Cyber Training Institute.



The Institute, located within Pinckney Community High School, specializes in being a hands-on training and certification center for all things cyber-security. Last month they helped small businesses learn the ins-and-outs of credit card security, and Darga said they are looking in the near future to educate homeowners about the risks of having their appliances and security systems hooked up to the internet. More information on this event or the Institute in general can be found on their website, a link for which is below. (MK)