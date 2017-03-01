Sheriff Murphy Joins Fight Crime: Invest In Kids

March 1, 2017

A Livingston County authority figure is joining the fight to keep kids out of trouble before they get into it.



Sheriff Mike Murphy has become a member of the statewide anti-crime group, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. The organization is a bi-partisan crime fighting group with over 500 prosecutors, sheriffs, police chiefs, and victims of violence from across Michigan. Their mission is to investigate what really works and what doesn’t in keeping kids from becoming criminals. It then shares the information it finds with policy makers, the media, and the public.



Some of the strategies they’ve discovered to be effective in reducing crime are after-school programs, early care and pre-kindergarten programs, and child abuse and neglect prevention programs. The state director for Fight Crime Jerry Dash said they were honored to have a dedicated sheriff like Murphy who knows the importance using high quality crime prevention programs join their ranks.(MK)