Documentary Showing At Historic Howell Theater Will Highlight Brain Injury Awareness

March 1, 2017

A free screening of an award-winning documentary in Howell later this month will bring attention to March as Brain Injury Awareness Month.



Head Games: The Global Concussion Crisis, will be shown at the Historic Howell Theater on Wednesday, March 15th. The documentary will offer insight about head trauma and concussions, their effect on athletes and the need to change the public’s perception.



The event will be sponsored by Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers and the Brain Injury Association of Michigan (BIAM). President and CEO Tom Constand says the film will be shown to juxtapose an emerging point of view from the medical community and sports neurologists that concussions are not necessarily a “death sentence”. Constand tells WHMI the goal is to swing the pendulum of thought closer to the center.



In the last two to three years, Constand feels concussion awareness has built to a crescendo and people became not only aware of them but also afraid. Constand says their concern is important, but feels it is also important that the public knows that the injury isn’t always a career-ender or life-changer, as long as proper protocol is followed.



Constand says concussions are a serious matter however, and the movie is just one tool the BIAM is using to open up the discussion about concussions and head injuries. Several professionals will take part in a moderated panel discussion following the screening of Head Games. Doors for the event open at 6pm. You can find more information at the link below. (DK)

