Lindbom School Site In Brighton Back On The Market

March 1, 2017

The old Lindbom School site in the City of Brighton is back on the market, but for more than double what it was sold for two years ago.



The property encompasses 10.5-acres off State Street. It’s on the market for $3.75 (M) million and is being marketed as a senior housing redevelopment site. Pat Battaglia of ACA Brighton Holdings LLC bought the property from Brighton Area Schools in January of 2015 for $1.45 (m) million and originally sought to open a charter school with a “classical” curriculum. After that venture fell through, Battaglia presented plans to the Brighton City Planning Commission in December of 2015 for a senior housing complex at the site, although concerns were raised by residents in the surrounding neighborhood about density, traffic, noise and lighting.



Any past approvals for that project have since expired and records show that on March 23rd, 2016 the property was transferred to RJB Holding Group LLC. The listed agent of that group is John Berry, who has been linked to Battaglia and is thought to have financed the purchase of the school. The deed reveals the property was sold for $10, which would appear was done to avoid paying a real estate tax. The law that permits such a sale is referenced on the deed.



The property is now being marketed by the Southfield-based commercial real estate services group NAI Farbman. The listing states the site is “prime for redevelopment”. However, there are legacy environmental issues and it is considered a Brownfield Redevelopment site due to a plume of contaminants in the groundwater that is being monitored by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. Since the site has access to city water, drinking water would not be affected. Had Battaglia’s senior housing project gone forward, he would have been required to perform a Phase I environmental study onsite pertaining to asbestos that was found in the walls and floors of the former school building, as well as in the heating and cooling system. (JM/JK)