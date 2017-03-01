Northfield Township To Consider Filling Vacant Township Manager Job

March 1, 2017

Northfield Township will start looking for a new Township Manager, but isn’t committing to filling the role.



The Board of Trustees discussed at length various aspects regarding the Manager job before voting to approve advertising for it by a slim 4-3 margin at their regular meeting Tuesday night. The Township Manager position has been vacant since January 5th when Howard Fink resigned to take a similar role on the west side of the state. Many residents spoke up during public comment, with a majority being in favor of keeping the job vacant and having existing government employees take up the roles as needed. A few spoke up in favor of hiring another manager, citing that someone experienced in the occupation could end up saving the township money in the long run.



Supervisor Marlene Chockley voted against the motion to advertise for the job, saying that the money they could save on paying a manager could be put to great use within the township. She told WHMI there were possibilities like a sidewalk that crossed US-23 at 8-Mile, or more parking downtown, that could be made possible with the money saved. Chockley and others on the board were concerned about a shrinking general fund balance that could be helped out by, for example, waiting until later in the year to assess if a Manager was truly needed.



Since the role has been vacant, Chockley and an administrative assistant have been taking care of the Manager’s duties. Trustee Janet Chick was in favor of filling the role and commented on how the Manager’s salary was already budgeted. The board eventually agreed by majority to advertise for the opening with a salary from $60,000 to $75,000 with benefits, which is lower than the previous manager received, but retains the right to not hire anyone. (MK)