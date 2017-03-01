Sink Hole Forces Closure Of Hamburg Township Street

March 1, 2017

A sink hole on a Hamburg Township residential street forced its closure today while crews with the Livingston County Road Commission repaired the issue.



Shadow Woods Lane resident Laura Sendel says her neighbor’s son was skateboarding on their street Tuesday when he noticed a small hole in the roadway (see inset). A closer examination revealed what appeared to be a much larger cavity underneath. Sendel says they measured it to be at least six feet deep and as wide as the roadway itself. After calls to local police and township officials failed to produce a response, Sendel says they called the road commission, which sent out a representative followed by a crew to fill it with limestone.



But after last night’s rains, it collapsed again and half a dozen trucks with backhoes returned today, blocking off the road for several hours while they installed two drains and refilled the hole. Sendel and her neighbor, Joanna Robinson, say they were told the entire road needs to be replaced, but there aren’t funds to do that currently. They worry that the current fix is more or less a Band-Aid to a much bigger problem of inadequate drainage.



Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine says a drainage culvert under the road had failed due to corrosion. In order to eliminate any further danger from the collapsed pipe, the pipe was crushed and the hole was filled with stone. The significant rain washed out the crushed culvert further. He says there is a new culvert in place now and the rest of the damage will be repaired when weather conditions permit.





Supervisor Pat Hohl tells WHMI noted the county was very responsive. He agreed the road is in horrible condition but says the money simply is not there and he has had numerous meetings over the last three days with people who want help getting their roads fixed. As for a five year road millage approved by voters, Hohl says the focus for the first three years will be getting primary roads fixed, before moving onto secondary roads. (JK/JM)