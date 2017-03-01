March Is Red Cross Month

March 1, 2017

March is Red Cross Month and donating blood is a small thing Livingston County residents can do to make a lifesaving difference.



March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood. Officials say donating is easy with the free Blood Donor App that allows donors convenience in scheduling and managing donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards.



Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online at before coming to their appointments.



There are various upcoming blood donation opportunities approaching in Livingston County, with a full listing attached. Individuals can visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule appointments. (JM)