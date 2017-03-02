Treasury Asking Taxpayers To Stop Stapling Taxes

March 2, 2017

If you haven’t filed your state income taxes yet, the Michigan Department of Treasury has one simple request to ask.



The Treasury is asking taxpayers to think twice before stapling their state tax documents and consider other options for fastening paper together before mailing. Treasury spokesman Ron Leix told WHMI that staples slow down the return process. For each staple used, staff members must remove and recondition affected documents before that can scan and process them, slowing down individual income tax returns and other services. The treasury is encouraging taxpayers to instead use binder clips, paper clips and rubber bands when possible.



All tax forms typically come with return instructions and staples should only be used when the form advises it. Leix said by paying close attention to these instructions, taxpayers can expect faster service. The Treasury also wants people to know that the quickest and easiest way to get their refund is by filing electronically. Last year more than 4 million Michigan taxpayers filed using E-File. To learn more about Michigan’s tax system or view a short video that has been created to inform taxpayers about stapling challenges, visit the link below. (MK)