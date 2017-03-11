Circus Soiree Gala To Benefit ER Services At St. Joe's Livingston Locations

An upcoming fundraiser will directly benefit emergency room services organizers say patients in Livingston County rely on.



A Circus Soiree on April 22nd will serve as the annual gala event for St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, to be held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center. All of the funds raised go toward the 24-7 emergency room services being offered to patients at the St. Joe Livingston locations in Howell and Brighton. St. Joe's is in the midst of making a major investment in ER services, technologies and facilities including transforming updates in Howell and a total redesign and expansion in Brighton.



Event Co-Chair Rich Perlberg tells WHMI the annual gala has a fun, exciting circus theme - which kind of matches the excitement going on with St. Joe’s $41 (M) million investment being made into the entire health system in Livingston County. Last year, there were a combined 47,500 emergency room visits at both locations in Howell and Brighton. Perlberg says the ER is where most people come in contact with a hospital whether it be a sudden flu, stitches or broken bones and it’s great having top notch resources in the local community. He says the dinner dance is specifically targeted for ER services and they wanted to do something that would serve as a signature event for Livingston County.



The Circus Soiree will feature carnival games, surprises, band, magical entertainers, dinner, snacks and appetizers. Attire in the past has been more black tie but Perlberg says this event is more “circus chic” so they’re encouraging attendees to have fun and dress up as they see fitting within the theme.



Those wishing to take part in sponsorship opportunities or purchase tickets can do so by contacting St. Joes’ Office of Development at 517-545-5151. Individual tickets are $150. Details and ticket information can be found through a link provided. (JM)