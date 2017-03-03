Howell Public Schools Stakeholders Weigh In On District's Strategic Plan

March 3, 2017

A workshop at the Howell Opera House Wednesday night focused on the Howell Public School district’s strategic plan, with input from a variety of people who will be impacted by it.



The group included teachers, high school students, administrators, area residents and members of the district’s board of education. The Strategic Planning workshop was led by Superintendent Erin MacGregor, who says the objective is to continually evaluate, implement and adjust the district’s plan. He tells WHMI there are different ways to reach the plan’s final destination and it’s possible for it to shift along the way.



A team was put together at the end of last year to create the district’s strategic plan. MacGregor says it has provided an anchor to guide the district and determine what’s important. Part of Wednesday’s meeting was to learn about adaptive planning versus strategic, and focus on being more nimble as a school district. While there are benchmarks for certain phases of the plan, there isn’t a set timeline in place for its total implementation according to MacGregor. In fact he says he considers it ongoing work.



MacGregor discussed finances, student achievement and where certain phases of the plan were at, whether they were on track, falling behind, or in a danger zone. The group split up and shared their opinions on the issues in smaller teams, before voicing it to everyone. MacGregor says the collaborative workshop takes the input of many and helps determine what should be addressed next as top priorities.



Once feedback from the workshop is collected in its entirety and analyzed, MacGregor wants to seek the community’s input about the results in a survey format. He hopes to officially establish strategic plan priorities based on the stakeholders’ thoughts. Using a quote he feels ultimately describes the process, MacGregor likened the continued effort to “…a team that is experimenting its way to success.” (DK)