Howell Woman Wants To Withdraw Plea For Role In Fatal Crash

March 2, 2017

A Howell woman who was already sentenced for her role in a fatal motorcycle crash on D-19 in Marion Township now wants to withdraw her plea in the case.



32-year-old Lisa Finlayson was sentenced last year on charges related to the August 18th crash in 2015 that resulted in the death of a Howell man. Finlayson received 86 months to 15 years, after she pleaded guilty in July to a felony charge of Operating with the Presence of Cocaine Causing Death and a misdemeanor of Operating with the Presence of Cocaine with an Occupant less than 16. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a charge of a moving violation causing death without prejudice. Court records indicate it was noted that she could not withdraw her plea if she was sentenced within the recommended guidelines.



However a motion to withdraw her plea or alternatively to correct invalid sentencing information has been filed on her behalf. That motion will be heard by Judge Miriam Cavanaugh March 23rd. 51-year-old Lawrence Pettis of Howell was killed, after Finlayson struck his motorcycle from behind, pushing it into another vehicle. Her then three-year-old son was a passenger in her car.



In August, Finlayson also attempted to flee while being transported to court for a hearing in the crash case. She was captured and charged with one count of escape while awaiting trial for a felony. Future court dates in that case are tentatively scheduled for April. (DK)