Green Oak Crossing Gets PUD Approval After 16 Years

March 2, 2017

A Planned Unit Development 16 years in the making has finally been granted approval in Green Oak Township.



Green Oak Crossing is a proposed 142 single family site on 88 acres of land between Spicer Road and Winans Lake. During a presentation, developers laid out that 40% of land will remain open space, a large wooded area would be maintained, and they will add 1.5 miles of trails. Most importantly to the township board, all water will stay on site. Supervisor Mark St Charles said this was important to him towards being a good neighbor with Hamburg Township, where if developed poorly, storm water from the site could all drain into. Four different detention ponds will drain into an infiltration pond that has been tested to have good soil. The pond will be constructed during phase 1 of construction, and the developers have agreed to have a storm water manager hired to be in charge of maintaining it.



St Charles noted that there have been a lot of outstanding issues and controversy with this project over the years, and credited the developer’s perseverance at being eager to comply and work with the township on those matters. Developers stated that they believe this will probably be the most affordable housing in Green Oak Township, with lots of ranches being built in the 240 to $259,000 range. (MK)