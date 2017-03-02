SELCRA Gains Management of One Facility, Is Denied A Second

March 2, 2017

A local recreation authority gained concurrence for managing one facility while being denied that of another, for now.



South Eastern Livingston County Recreation Authority, or SELCRA, Director Jason Spiller went before the Green Oak Township Board of Trustees to discuss the opportunity to manage space at Pleasant Valley Church and propose taking over Colman Park, Wednesday night. SELCRA has recently been approached by the church, which has struggled since being rebuilt after a fire destroyed it a few years ago, to manage and even rent out their community room, gymnasium, and patio.



Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles believes this is a great match for both entities. This helps give SELCRA extra floor space for when they expand their enrichment activities, which they are planning to do in the near future. The church would be helped by the new added revenue sharing. The board was less than thrilled at the idea of relinquishing management rights to Colman Park. St Charles said the park was built with the idea of it being a low-intensity park that could be booked by township residents for free.



Spiller proposed taking over management and renting it out at a cost, but with Green Oak residents getting a 50% discount. Treasurer Susan Daugherty was among the many not in favor of this plan, especially with the park being booked already for most dates through October. St Charles invited SELCRA to use it for programming if they could on days it wasn’t booked, which would allow them to market it in their next pamphlet, noting that management rights could always be revisited in the future. (MK)