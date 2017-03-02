Online Survey Seeks Input For Parks Master Plan

Residents in Hamburg Township are being asked to spend a few minutes online to let officials know what they’d like to see in terms of recreation.



The township is currently updating its Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Officials say the plan will help guide their decisions for the next five years, starting in 2018. The Parks and Recreation Master Plan is used to obtain grants and other funding for related projects. Park improvements have been made possible through a combination of grant funding and the Township's existing recreation millage of 0.25 mills, which translates into about $28.50 per household.



The anonymous survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, ask questions about users experiences and opinions regarding the programs, services, and facilities that Hamburg Township offers. Officials say that the input in the plan is crucial to helping the township make the best investments in parks and recreation. You’ll find a link to take the survey below. (JK)