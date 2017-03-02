Flags Ordered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Fallen Firefighter

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff today on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of a local firefighter and news anchor.



Snyder said Ron Savage, who died last weekend of a heart attack while training with the Milford Fire Department, was a dedicated firefighter and reporter who will be remembered for his service and commitment to his community. Savage worked with the Milford Fire Department since 2014 and had previously served for 13 years with the Brighton Area Fire Authority. He had been with FOX 2 since 1999 and co-anchored Fox 2 News Weekends.



A funeral mass for Savage is being held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Milford at 4pm. Memorials may be made in his name to The Ronnie Savage College Education Fund. You’ll find a link below. (JK)

