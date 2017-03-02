Rogers: AG Meeting With Russian Ambassador "Easily Answerable"

As pressure increases for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign in light of revelations that he met with the Russian ambassador twice during the election, former Congressman Mike Rogers says meeting with Russian officials in and of itself is not illegal.



The Justice Department has confirmed Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign, a seeming contradiction to sworn statements he gave to Congress. But Rogers told CNN’s New Day program this morning that Session’s prior role as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee would make such meetings routine. The Howell Republican, who previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee, thinks that Sessions’ testimony during his nomination hearings for Attorney General, in which he said he knew of no contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, can be explained in that light. "I think this is an easy correction. If you listen to the context of the question, I believe, Mike Rogers believes, he was talking about, 'Did I have a meeting with the Russians in regards to the campaign, which in his mind he did not, I think this is an easily answerable questions by saying, 'I misspoke, let me clarify.'"



Rogers did say the admission might mean Sessions would have to recuse himself from a future investigation of Russian interference in U.S. elections. (JK)