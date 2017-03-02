Two Local Students Compete For Michigan Poetry Title

March 2, 2017

Two area students will be among 39 high school students from around the state who will take center stage for a poetry competition Friday in Lansing.



Forty-five Michigan high schools challenged their students to explore poetry while building public speaking skills through Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation competition for high school students. At the state competition, Emily Whittaker of Kensington Woods School and Paige MacGillis of Williamston High School will be among those competing for the chance to be named this year's state champion. The winner receives a $200 cash award, a $500 stipend for their school, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to represent Michigan at the national competition this April. The national champion will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.



Kalamazoo-based poets Kirk Latimer and Gabriel Giron will take part in the Michigan competition this year, leading students in a writing workshop that explores humanity and emotional awareness. They will also perform. Poetry Out Loud is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts and Poetry Foundation, and is hosted locally by the Michigan Humanities Council and Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The competition is free for the public and will be held at the Lansing Convention Center Friday from 9am to 4pm. (JK)