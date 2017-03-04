Hunger Council Calls for Volunteers and Exhibitors

Volunteers and exhibitors are being invited to take part in the kick-off event for summer programs at the Livingston County Hunger Council.



The collaborative group, whose mission is to end hunger in the county, is hosting its Happy, Healthy Summer Kickoff on Saturday, May 20th from 10 am to 1 pm and is looking for people to help. Individuals are needed to help run the event, but groups are also welcome to set up informational booths or interactive displays. The free family event, at 2/42 Church at 7526 Grand River in Brighton, is the kick-off for the Summer Lunch Bunch and Livingston County Community Gardens. The event includes a visit from Hooper, the Detroit Piston’s Mascot and the Detroit Piston’s Dance Team.



Along with demonstrations of local sports and hobbies, there will be guest speakers and educational stations set up. A local nursery will provide vegetable plants to that can be planted and taken home. To get involved contact Liz Welch at the Livingston County Salvation Army at (517) 295-4347. (DS)

