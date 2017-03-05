Voting Open For Salute to the Stars Dance Competition

March 5, 2017

Livingston County senior citizens benefit from votes cast in a local celebrity dance competition set for mid-March.



Online voting for fan favorites in the annual Livingston County Catholic Charities Celebrity Dance Competition opened on Wednesday and continues through March 17th. Each vote cast is $5, and supports the agency’s outreach services to local seniors. Four teams compete in the event set for March 18th at 6:30 pm at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. A Fan Favorite award goes to the couple who raises the most funds for LCCC, while a panel of four judges decides the overall winners. Along with the dance competition there will be strolling dinner stations, mini auction, honoree presentation and cash bar. To vote on-line for dance teams go to www.livingstoncatholiccharities.org.



The cost to attend Salute to the Stars is $60 per person, or $440 for a table of eight. Tickets are available through March 10th. Last year over 83% of the seniors served were at or below the national poverty level. For ticket information, follow the link below or by contacting Julie Amman at (517) 545-5944. (DS)

