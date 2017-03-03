Local Man Enters Plea After Arrest In School Parking Lot

March 3, 2017

A plea has been entered by a Whitmore Lake man facing multiple charges after being found intoxicated in the parking lot of a local school.



A status conference was held in 53rd District Court Thursday in the case of 20-year-old George Brenizer, who is charged in the February 15th incident. Brenizer pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .17 or higher and trespassing. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a charge of operating while intoxicated, open alcohol in a vehicle and being a minor in possession of alcohol.



The mother of a 7-year-old female student at the Charyl Stockwell Academy on M-59 in Hartland Township had reportedly called the school the day of the incident to say Brenizer was coming to visit her daughter. However when he arrived, he was wearing body armor and acting suspiciously, which prompted school officials to ask him to leave.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the school and found Brenizer in his pickup truck in the parking lot. After determining he was intoxicated, Brenizer was arrested and jailed. While Brenizer did not have any weapons on him or in his vehicle, he would not tell authorities why he was wearing the body armor. He is set to be sentenced April 4th. (DK)