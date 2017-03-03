M-DOT Announces Weekend & Monday Lane Closures On US-23

March 3, 2017

Lane closures start tonight and Monday on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw counties.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises there will be a single lane closure in each direction on US-23 between 6 Mile Road to just north of M-14 starting at 8:00 tonight, lasting through 9am on Saturday. The lane closure is needed so crews can implement a traffic shift. M-DOT says the work is weather dependent. If there is inclement weather, then the work operation will shift to Saturday night.



More work will greet motorists on Monday. M-DOT advises there will be a single lane closure in each direction on Barker Road at US-23 between 10am and 2pm. (JM)