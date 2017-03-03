Demolition Begins On Hamburg Elementary School

March 3, 2017

Demolition work is well underway on the old Hamburg Elementary School which will eventually be replaced by a new apartment housing development.



The old school closed in 2008 and has been vacant ever since but will eventually become an apartment complex called The Crossing at Lakeland Trail. The project calls for a 208-unit apartment complex to be located on the old elementary school site, consisting of five parcels totaling just over 16 acres.



Nunica-based Melching Demolition & Dismantling is handling the demolition work, which is in full swing and not a quick knock down. Asbestos abatement and removal was required first before any demolition could begin, which began in late January and finished up the first week of February. Project Manager Brandon Murphy tells WHMI the asbestos removal took about a week and there was some floor tile material and other things that had to be removed prior to demolition. Murphy says they’ve been doing demolition on site since February 21st and the target completion date is around March 10th, so the end of next week. He says the weather has been mostly favorable so far and everything seems to have gone pretty smooth, adding they’re happy to have the project and looking forward to completing it.



The apartment complex will consist of residential structures and units, a community club house with offices, a gym, a community recreational room and pool. The township says there will be three community park areas - one that will feature a recreational field and play structure, another to be used as a pet walking area and a third consisting of trails around proposed detention basins. Over 400 new trees and many new shrubs, strategically located fencing, multiple bike racks and benches are also proposed. (JM)