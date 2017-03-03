Brighton OKs Plan To Improve Mill Pond Area

March 3, 2017

The Brighton City Council Thursday evening approved a plan to improve the Mill Pond area by attacking the problem of too many geese, removing invasive species of plants and planting beneficial vegetation.



This spring, the city will be embarking on a joint public-private partnership with Landscape Design & Associates of Howell. The company’s owner, Karleen Shafer, told council that the Mill Pond is experiencing severe erosion which needs to be addressed by the introduction of beneficial plant species. In addition, the city plans to tackle the problem of goose droppings, which results periodically in complaints from both residents and visitors.



City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI that they plan to address the problem by putting up barriers to prevent the geese from jumping up from the pond onto the sidewalk. Geinzer says the project will also include shoring up the eastern side of the Mill Pond. That will involve replacing invasive plants with native plants whose nutrients can be utilized by the wildfowl and aquatic life in the pond. It will also involve repairing or replacing areas which have suffered erosion, such as near the Stillwater Grill. Also planned is removing goose nesting sites and transferring them to areas away from the Mill Pond. Finally, the multi-year project will involve improving the area near city hall – replacing the turf and adding native plant species to prevent further erosion.



The city will apply for a permit from the Department of Environmental Quality to that end. At this time, no cost figures have been attached to the Mill Pond project, which will be phased in over several years. However, Shafer told council she will be applying for grants in hopes of reducing the overall cost of the project. (TT)