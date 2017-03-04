Brighton City Council Confirms Hiring of New DPW Director

March 4, 2017

The city of Brighton has a new Department of Public Works director. He is Marcel Goch, the current superintendent for the Howell Department of Public Services. City Council Thursday night voted to confirm his appointment by City Manager Nate Geinzer. Goch replaces former DPW director Dave Blackmar, who recently retired. Goch tells WHMI he has bittersweet feelings about leaving the city of Howell, where he has been employed for the last 20 years, but is looking forward to working for the city of Brighton. Goch was one of six candidates interviewed for the position by a panel which included Geinzer, the utilities director and organizational relations manager, and was the panel’s unanimous choice. Goch’s starting salary as the new Brighton DPW director will be $82,000. Next week will be Goch’s last for the city of Howell, and he will start his new position for the city of Brighton on March 13. (TT)

