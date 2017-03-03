Howell Teen Jailed After Making Threat Against High School

March 3, 2017

A Howell High School student is jailed today pending charges of threatening to shoot up the school.



The Howell Police Department reports they were contacted at about 5:30 Thursday afternoon by administrators at Howell High School about an anonymous threat of violence that was made against the school on Twitter. The threat referenced “shooting up the school.” Howell police began an immediate investigation and say that overnight their investigators were able to track down the identity of the individual who posted the Tweet, which was made on an account using a fake name. As a result, they took a 17-year-old girl into custody and lodged her in the Livingston County Jail pending formal charges and arraignment. Howell Police Chief George Basar says despite determining that the threat was not credible, they have a zero tolerance policy toward any threat of violence on schools.



Basar thanked the district’s administration for their assistance in the effort and commended his officers and investigators for their “diligent efforts to bring this matter to a swift conclusion.” (JK)