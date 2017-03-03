Huron Valley Superintendent Removes "Interim" From Title

March 3, 2017

A local superintendent can take the interim off of her title, although a search for a permanent replacement is still being planned.



The Huron Valley Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 this week to retain Dr. Nancy Coratti as superintendent through June of 2018. As part of the motion, “interim” was removed from her title. However, a search for a permanent superintendent will begin in September. Coratti has worked for more than 40 years in the Huron Valley district as a teacher, principal and administrator, retiring in 2015 as deputy superintendent. She came out of retirement last August following the departure of Jim Baker to become deputy superintendent of human resources for Detroit Public Schools.



The Huron Valley School District covers Highland, Milford, White Lake and Commerce townships and the village of Milford. (JK)