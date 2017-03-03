Lyon Twp. Intersection Project Awaiting State Permits To Begin

March 3, 2017

A plan to reconstruct a Lyon Township intersection is on hold.



The reconstruction of the Napier and Ten Mile Road intersection, including installing a roundabout, had been set to begin this spring. However, officials say it is now delayed pending state environmental approvals. Cindy Dingell, spokeswoman for the Road Commission for Oakland County, told the South Lyon Herald that the necessary permits from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are “snagged” and until that is resolved, there is no start date. The permits concern wetlands that would be impacted by the construction.



Once given final approval, the $5 million project will pave Napier Road from Nine Mile to north of 10 Mile, reduce the hill on 10 Mile to improve safety and rebuild the Napier and 10 Mile intersection with a roundabout. The project costs are being shared by the road commission, Lyon Township and Novi. (JK)