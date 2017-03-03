Brighton Cheer Team Heads To States for First Time in 9 Years

March 3, 2017

After an entire year of hard work and dedication, a local high school’s competitive cheer team is seeing their efforts come to fruition.



It’s been nine years since the Brighton High School Competitive Cheer Team has qualified for the State Finals. Last year, the team missed their chance at making it to states by less than half a point. Coach Christina Wilson says that motivated the girls to spend every single day since then working hard, remembering how it felt to just barely miss their shot. For five days a week, two and a half hours per day, the team has worked to perfect their skills for the final result of 16 people perfectly in sync with one another.



Last month, the team won the KLAA Championship Title. Two weeks after that, they took home the District title. Then last Saturday, Brighton hosted the Region 1-Regional Competition. 12 teams competed and Brighton took 3rd place, becoming one of the top four teams to receive a spot to compete at the State Finals this evening.



Coach Wilson feels the team had their best performance last week at Regionals, but believes their best is still yet to come tonight. Team Captain and Senior Breanna Amine says everyone has fought for this rewarding moment and it's finally paying off. Fellow Team Captain and Senior Maria Gawronski echoed that notion and says the season has been different than those of the past in terms of hard work. Though they came close before, Gawronski says, “We’re finally here and we’re finally going to states.”



The team will compete in three rounds at the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids at 6pm. As the team boarded the bus to head to states this afternoon, Coach Wilson told WHMI, “The moment is finally here…I can’t think of a better way to send off our seniors and end our season.” (DK)