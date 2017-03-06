Oak Park Man Sentenced In Local Store Break-Ins

One of the two Oak Park men police say are responsible for break-ins at two retail stores in Livingston County has been sentenced.



29-year-old Kyle Wimbush and 33-year-old Arthur Williams are each charged with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of possession of burglary tools for the break-ins at the Sprint store in Brighton and Target store in Hartland Township.



Williams pleaded guilty as charged last month and was sentenced Thursday to 54 months to 25 years in prison with a credit of 121 days served. The court did recommend that any and all substance abuse services within the Michigan Department of Corrections be provided to Williams. Restitution has been reserved. His co-defendant also pleaded guilty as charged last month and is set to be sentenced March 23rd.



Brighton Police responded to an alarm at the Sprint store on Movie Drive around 3:30am on October 31st and found a large rock had been thrown through the window. Numerous cell phones were stolen. About a half hour later, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to an alarm at the Target store on M-59 and also found a rock had been thrown through the door with several Xbox game consoles stolen. Suspect and vehicle descriptions were obtained by Target security and a be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued. A State Police unit spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over on southbound US-23 near I-96, where a search turned up merchandise stolen in both break-ins. (DK)