Howell Teen Arraigned After Making Threat Against High School

March 3, 2017

A Howell High School student has been arraigned on charges after threatening to shoot up the school.



17-year-old Sarah Hiler was arraigned this afternoon in the 53rd District Court on charges of Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. Both are felonies that carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. A $100,000 personal recognizance bond was set.



Family members spoke out after Hiler’s arraignment. Her mother maintains her daughter was being bullied through text messages and that the school knew but did nothing about it.



Hiler’s brother said he doesn’t feel 20 years in prison will solve the problem. He says Hiler takes anxiety pills but does not have a history of mental illness. He says his sister has been bullied for several years and that people have made fake Facebook pages about her and started rumors. He further commented she feels like she can’t talk to any of the counselors at school.



The Howell Police Department was contacted at about 5:30pm Thursday by administrators at Howell High School about an anonymous threat of violence that was made against the school on Twitter. The threat referenced “shooting up the school.” Howell police began an immediate investigation and say that overnight their investigators were able to track down the identity of the individual who posted the Tweet, which was made on an account using a fake name. Hiler was subsequently arrested and jailed.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says since the defendant is 17-years-old, under Michigan law, she can only be charged as an adult. He says only persons 16 years of age or younger can be charged as a juvenile. But the adult court system has additional options and alternatives available to it for persons who commit crimes before they are 21 years old.



Vailliencourt says the student who first discovered the information appropriately brought it to the attention of authorities. Vailliencourt says investigation by the Howell Police Department indicates that the Howell Schools, its staff, and students were never in any danger or placed at risk. He says under Michigan law, however, it is not a defense to a charge of this nature that a person did not have the intent or capability of actually committing the act of terrorism.



Howell Police Chief George Basar says despite determining that the threat was not credible, they have a zero tolerance policy toward any threat of violence on schools. Basar thanked the district’s administration for their assistance in the effort and commended his officers and investigators for their “diligent efforts to bring this matter to a swift conclusion.”





Meanwhile, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a 14-year-old Parker Middle School student who allegedly put together a “death list” of students and teachers targeted for harm. The Sheriff’s Office has determined that there was no credible threat to students and staff. (JM)