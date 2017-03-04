Authorities Say "Death List" By Parker Middle School Student Not Credible

March 4, 2017

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a 14-year-old Parker Middle School student who allegedly put together a “death list” of students and teachers targeted for harm.



The Sheriff’s Office has determined that there was no credible threat to students and staff. Howell Public Schools Director of Public Relations Tom Gould tells WHMI the student did not have a plan or the means to harm any students or staff. He says Superintendent Erin MacGregor was notified Thursday night by local law enforcement officials that they were conducting an investigation into a student who had created a list of Parker Middle School students and staff who the student would like to see harmed. He says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office visited the student’s home and spoke with the 14-year-old male student and his family. After a thorough investigation, he says it was determined there was no credible threat...



Both the district and the sheriff's office are still completing their investigations and the 14-year-old will be out of school until that time. Gould says they’ll talk to some students that may have been involved and others who are friends with the student. Depending on the outcome of the investigations, he says the student could face discipline from the findings. Gould thanked the Sheriff’s Office for all of their help Thursday night, saying deputies quickly worked to assess what was going on and determined the threat was not credible – which in turn allowed them to bring in students and hold classes as normal on Friday.



Meanwhile also on Thursday night, Howell Police investigated a Twitter post in which a Howell High School student threatened to shoot up the school. 17-year-old Sarah Hiler was jailed and is facing charges of Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. (JM)