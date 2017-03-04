Man Arraigned In Connection With Crash That Severed Howell Man's Legs

March 4, 2017

A man has been arraigned in connection with a crash that resulted in a Howell man having his legs amputated as he helped a stranded motorist.



77-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider is charged with a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function. He was arraigned Friday in 53rd District Court and a $500 bond was set. He’ll be back in court March 21st for a pre-trial hearing.



36-year-old Chris Alvarado had a lengthy hospital stay at the University of Michigan Medical Center following the November 15th incident on Grand River in Genoa Township. Police say Alvarado was hit shortly after he offered to push a car that had run out of gas into a nearby parking lot. The car was driven by a Fowlerville woman, who was driving with her infant child. Originally Alvarado was in critical condition, but he improved over time. Alvarado owns the Hartland Township Mexican Fiesta restaurant and is a father of five, who had another child on the way when the accident happened.



At the time of the crash, Steider indicated that he “didn’t see” the stopped vehicle or the man pushing the car.



Donations poured in from the community and a Go Fund Me account surpassed a $100,000 goal to cover his numerous medical expenses and surgical procedures. (JM)