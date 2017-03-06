Lane Closures On US-23 This Week

March 6, 2017

Lane closures could result in traffic delays for area motorists this week.



Starting at 7:00 tonight, there will be a single lane closure on southbound US-23 between Joy Road and Warren Road. M-DOT says the lane closure is needed for a traffic shift and is expected to be lifted by 5am on Tuesday.



Then on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a single lane closure on northbound US-23 between North Territorial Road and Barker Road. The lane closure will be in place each night between 8pm and 7am and is needed so crews can implement a traffic shift. (JM)