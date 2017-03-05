Mt. Brighton Ski Area Doing Well Despite Mild Winter

March 5, 2017

The Mount Brighton Ski Area has managed to keep its head above water despite a warm winter. Mt. Brighton was closed at mid-week due to an insufficient base. However, the ski lodge has reopened for the weekend and the snow guns were busy on Friday applying fresh powder on the slopes. The Detroit Free Press quotes General Manager Chris Sorensen as saying Mt. Brighton has fared well, despite the up-and-down weather. He says the ski area can go from no snow cover in two days using its high tech snow making machines. The ski area in Genoa Twp., just outside the city of Brighton, was bought by Vail Resorts a few years ago and $10 million was spent on improving the ski area. Despite temperatures expected to reach the mid-50s later this week, Sorensen says he is optimistic that the ski area will have a good March. On the other hand, the Alpine Valley Ski Area in White Lake Twp. previously closed for the season. Operations Mgr. Gail Crocker says they’ve managed to stay afloat, in spite of the relatively warm weather.(TT)

