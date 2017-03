Fire Destroys Auto Parts Store In Highland Township

March 6, 2017

A major fire in Highland Township closed down M-59 in both directions for several hours this morning.



The fire in the NAPA Auto Parts store on North Milford Road forced officials to closed M-59 in both directions at North Milford Road until about 8:30am. Several area departments were called in to battle the blaze, which destroyed the store.



Picture courtesy of WXYZ.