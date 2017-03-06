Fenton Teen Killed In Weekend Shooting

The investigation is continuing into a fatal shooting over the weekend at a home in Fenton Township.



The Genesee County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Moffett Drive late Saturday night. Once on scene they found an 18-year old Fenton resident with a gunshot wound to the head. Brady Morris was transported to Genesys Health Park in Grand Blanc, where he later died.



The Tri-County Times reports that several teens were reportedly at the home of the time of the shooting and that the alleged shooter was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered. An autopsy is scheduled today.



