Brighton & Highland Twp. To Host Inside/Out Exhibits

March 7, 2017

Two local communities will be taking part this year in an annual program from the Detroit Institute of Arts that places reproductions of artwork outdoors.



This year the museum is collaborating for "Inside/Out" to include 10 reproductions of objects from the collection of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Reproductions from both museums will be in 11 communities from April to July, including Brighton, and in 10 other venues from August to October, with Highland Township participating for the first time. Each community will have seven to 12 clustered within walking or biking distance. Exact locations will be posted online.



The DIA says they are expanding the number of installation sites from approximately 80 to 120 per three-month season. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation sponsors the program, now in its eighth year. (JK)