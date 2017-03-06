Red Wing Alumni Will Hit The Ice In Brighton

March 6, 2017

Local hockey enthusiasts will get a chance this weekend to watch a game featuring several Red Wing legends while benefiting four local charities.



The 8th annual Hockey Night in Brighton will take place Saturday at 1:30pm at the Kensington Valley Ice House. It will feature the Red Wing Alumni Association, including players like John O’Grodnick and Mickey Redmond, taking on a group of players from The Well Church. Proceeds will benefit North Star Reach, Livingston County Shop With a Cop, The Arc of Livingston and Reaching Higher.



Tickets to the game are $10 at the door. There will also be a fundraising dinner and auction afterward. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)