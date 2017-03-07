Utility Reminds Taxpayers Of Available Heating Credit

In the midst of tax season, Consumers Energy is spreading the word about a tax credit that some residents may be eligible to file for.



Spokeswoman Debra Dodd says many are unaware of the Michigan Home Heating Credit and federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is available to homeowners or the taxpayer that is paying the residence’s heating bill. Eligibility for the credit is contingent on a taxpayer’s income, but is the only heating assistance that does not require applicants to fall behind on paying their energy bill.



The credit can be used for all types of primary heating fuels, including natural gas, electricity, propane, oil and purchased firewood. Dodd says forms to claim the credit can still be filed by eligible applicants through September 30th of this year.



Dodd says last year’s average credit for Consumers Energy customers amounted to about $150, though applicants do not have to be Consumers Energy customers to receive it. Dodd says it’s something to consider because there is a significant amount of money that goes unclaimed each year by those who are unaware of the Home Heating Credit. You can find more information about eligibility requirements and filing at the link below. (DK)