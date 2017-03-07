Springtime Seasonal Load Restrictions Modified In Livingston County

March 7, 2017

The Livingston County Road Commission is modifying spring weight restrictions.



Effective 6am this Wednesday, the springtime seasonal load restrictions on county roads in Livingston County will be modified and trucks will be permitted to carry normal legal axle loads. Annual transportation permits will be valid for oversize loads only. The Road Commission says weighmasters will continue to patrol and issue citations for overweight loads. Some roads may be posted with truck weight restrictions based on localized conditions.



The frost laws are available to road commissions every year, lowering the weight limit on certain roads to prevent them from cracking as the ground beneath them thaws. (JM)